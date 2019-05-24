Minivan With Kids Inside Injures DPW Worker In Rochelle Park Hit-Run

A DPW worker was treated for minor injuries after a minivan with juveniles inside struck a trailer hitting him in a Rochelle Park chain reaction crash Friday morning.

Sheree Rogers, 33, fled from the Midland School incident in a black Dodge Caravan around 10:35 a.m., but was stoped by Hackensack police a short while later on Summit and Central avenues, Rochelle Park Det. Sgt. James DePreta said.

The female driver didn't get far when she tried to flee the scene at the Midland School and was stopped by Hackensack police soon after, authorities said.

The incident was under investigation as of 11 a.m., Hackensack Police Capt. Darrin DeWitt said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.