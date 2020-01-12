Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Minivan Crash Topples Wires, Closes Route 17 For Hours

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Route 17 in Upper Saddle River was closed in both directions after the crash.
Route 17 in Upper Saddle River was closed in both directions after the crash. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

A crash that stretched utility wires across Route 17 Sunday morning in Upper Saddle River occurred when a 58-year-old Paterson driver suffered a medical episode, authorities told Daily Voice .

The victim was alone in his Dodge Caravan when it veered off the southbound highway and struck a tree and a utility pole near Maserati of Bergen County shortly after 7:30 a.m., Detective Lt. Edward Kane said.

The driver was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that didn't appear life-threatening, Kane said.

The crash, meanwhile, strew wires across the highway, closing both sides.

Northbound Route 17 was reopened at 11:15 a.m.

Southbound Route 17 was opened around noon. One lane remained closed into the afternoon.

Joining borough police at the scene were Upper Saddle River firefighters, the Upper Saddle River Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Ramsey police, the Ramsey Rescue Squad and PSE&G.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.