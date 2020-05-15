Middlesex Prosecutor: Carteret Man, 66, Caught With Child Pornography

A 66-year-old man from Carteret was arrested for possessing child pornography, authorities said.

They did not more details about the suspected crime.

Edward Kross was arrested Thursday and charged with possession of child pornography, Middlesex County Acting Prosecutor Christopher L.C. Kuberiet and Chief Dennis McFadden of the Carteret Police Department said in a statement.

A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). led to an investigation by the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, assisted by Carteret police, they said.

Kross was being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center pending his initial court appearance.

The investigation is active. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Stephanie Redline from the prosecutor's office at 732-745-5903 or Carteret Sgt. Kenneth Freeman at 732 541-4181 .

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.