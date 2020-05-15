Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: 'Staggering' 10,138 Coronavirus Deaths In NJ; Surgeries, Elections By Mail Next Steps Reopening
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Middlesex Prosecutor: Carteret Man, 66, Caught With Child Pornography

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office announced an arrest of a 66-year-old man possessing child pornography.
The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office announced an arrest of a 66-year-old man possessing child pornography. Photo Credit: Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office

A 66-year-old man from Carteret was arrested for possessing child pornography, authorities said.

They did not more details about the suspected crime.

Edward Kross was arrested Thursday and charged with possession of child pornography, Middlesex County Acting Prosecutor Christopher L.C. Kuberiet and Chief Dennis McFadden of the Carteret Police Department said in a statement.

A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). led to an investigation by the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, assisted by Carteret police, they said.

Kross was being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center pending his initial court appearance.

The investigation is active. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Stephanie Redline from the prosecutor's office at 732-745-5903 or Carteret Sgt. Kenneth Freeman at 732 541-4181 .

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.