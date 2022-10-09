Middle Schooler, 13, Killed Biking In Mercer County

A 13-year-old middle school student was struck and killed by a car while riding his bike in Mercer County Friday, Sept. 9, authorities said.

The Melvin H. Kreps Middle School student was found unconscious with severe trauma to the body and head around 9 p.m. at the intersection of West Ward and Mercer streets in Hightstown, local police said. He had apparently been struck while crossing the street, and the driver remained at the scene and issued a summons for careless driving, authorities said.

While waiting for emergency medical services to arrive, the child slipped into cardiac arrest and officers began lifesaving measures, including CPR. Hightstown EMS arrived on scene and continued with lifesaving measures, with police assisting. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 10:20 p.m., police said.

Any witnesses to this incident, that may have information, are encouraged to contact Sgt. Miller or Det. Mecca at the Hightstown Police Department. The Hightstown Police Department would like to thank all those that remained on scene, cooperated with the investigation, and assisted with this tragic event.

