Meth, Cocaine Seized In Bust Of Major Drug Ring Perpetuated At NJ Hotels: Police

Methamphetamine. Cocaine. Xanax. Adderall. Percocet. Viagra. Clonazapm. Ecstasy. Psilocybin Mushrooms. Oxycodone.

Those were the drugs seized from a Hudson County duo accused of producing some and selling others across hotels in Hudson County, authorities in Secaucus announced.

An investigation into Richard Rivera and Christopher Healey began in March 2022, as a collaborative effort between Secaucus, West New York and North Bergen police departments, Secaucus Chief Dennis Miller said.

Rivera, 36, of North Bergen, was arrested April 23 at the Fountain Motel in North Bergen on an active warrant issued by the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office for receiving stolen property without a bail amount.

He was also arrested on a warrant issued by Hoboken with a bail amount of $5,000.00 (10%). At the time of his arrest, Rivera had more than seven ounces of suspected methamphetamine, Gamma Hydroxybutyrate (GHB) and drug paraphernalia, Miller said.

On June 1, a search of 45-year-old Healey's North Bergen home on 53rd Street turned up more than eight ounces of methamphetamine, more than 20 ounces of suspected Gamma Hydroxybutyrate (GHB) along with cocaine, Xanax, Adderall, Percocet, Viagra, Clonazapm, Ecstasy, Psilocybin Mushrooms, Oxycodone, and approximately three pounds of marijuana, Miller said.

Several hundred dollars in cash believed to derived from nefarious acts was also seized. along with a stun gun along and other items indicative of the production of methamphetamine.

Both were arrested on a slew of drug charges and lodged in the Hudson County Jail.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.