Men Who Interfered With Kidnapping Suspect's Arrest Before Riot In Custody: Newark PD

Three men who assaulted a Newark police officer attempting to arrest a kidnapping suspect are in police custody, authorities announced.

The incident Friday, Aug. 5 around 12:15 a.m. began with the arrest of Alhassane Barry, 24, on the 400 block of Elizabeth Avenue, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. He was taken into custody following a citizen's complaint and charged with kidnapping, robbery, and weapons offenses, Frage said.

Rashon Vines, 32, came over and grabbed the officer, in an attempt to interfere with the arrest, according to police. He was subsequently arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, obstruction of the administration of the law, and resisting arrest.

Then, Darnee Thomas, 33, and Isaiah Diggs, 22, attempted to intervene by preventing the arrest of Barry and Vines, but both men fled the scene before they could be apprehended.

Thomas and Diggs were later identified by police, and arrested for obstruction of the administration of the law and inciting a riot. Thomas was further charged with aggravated assault on a police officer.

Detectives investigating this incident request the public’s help in identifying the below-pictured man who is a fifth suspect in this incident.

Director Fragé urges anyone with information about the identity of the fifth suspect to call the Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).

