Men Who Brought Ohio Teen Girls To NJ Motels Charged With Sex Assault, Prosecutor Says

A pair of men were arrest on accusations they brought two teen girls from Ohio to New Jersey, then lodged them in motels, had sex with one of them and and gave both girls drugs and alcohol, authorities said Tuesday.

The girls, ages 14 and 15, met 32-year-old Norman Berry, of the Bronx, in Ohio, and then traveled together to New Jersey on Feb. 24, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The teens were staying in two, North Bergen motels, where the 15-year-old victim was sexually assaulted by Berry and Tyrell Piazza, 31, of Jersey City, Suarez said.

Berry and Piazza gave both girls alcohol and drugs, Suarez said.

The New York Police Department Special Victims Unit notified the HCPO's Special Victims Unit was notified of the alleged crimes when the the 14-year-old girl told a relative who, who contacted authorities, Suarez said.

Berry and Piazza were both charged with sexual assault and several child endangerment charges.

Berry was also charged with with criminal sexual contact, and was being held in the Bronx on similar, related charges.

