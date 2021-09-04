Men Busted Trying To Meet Girls 14, 15 For Sex In Undercover Sting, Secaucus Police Say

A pair of men were arrested after they agreed to meet up with individuals who they believed were 14- and 15-year-old girls in Secaucus, police said following an undercover investigation.

Nicholas Signorelli, 24, of Springfield, luring and enticing a child, while Nevil Rana, 34, of Wallington, was charged with the same, along with criminal attempt to endanger the welfare of a child and obscenity for persons under 18, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

The police department got a tip that a man later identified as Signorelli had been talking to someone who he thought was a 14-year-old girl on a dating app, Miller said.

On April 5, he traveled to Walmart in Secaucus to meet the girl with intentions of engaging in sexual relations with her, police said.

Signorelli was placed under arrested without incident following an investigation, Miller said.

"Since the Secaucus Police Department became aware that this internet dating application was used to lure a child, detectives from the Anti-Crime Unit, while acting in an undercover capacity, posed as a child on the dating application in an attempt to proactively investigate these crimes against children," Miller said.

Days later, a man later identified as Rana began talking to a girl who he thought was 15 and sent nude photos of himself, police said.

When he tried coming to Secaucus to have sexual relations with the girl, he was met by Secaucus police, who placed him under arrest, the chief said.

Both men were lodged at the Hudson County Jail.

Tips can be made by calling (201)330-2049, emailed to spdtips@secaucus.net or submitted anonymously through the department’s website at www.secaucuspolice.org.

