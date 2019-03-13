Memorial Candles Left By Mom Fuel Fire At Saddle Brook Gravesite

A fire that ravaged a gravesite in Saddle Brook on Wednesday apparently was ignited by candles left by the deceased’s mother, authorities said.

Township volunteer firefighters and maintenance workers at St. Mary’s Cemetery doused the blaze, which destroyed several items left by the woman as a memorial to her daughter, Police Chief Robert Kugler said.

At least one of several lighted candles surrounding the grave “may have broken open, spilling hot wax onto the leaves, flowers and other memorial artifacts left at the grave,” Kugler said.

The woman “often visits” the gravesite, he said.

PHOTOS: Courtesy SADDLE BROOK PD

