Mechanic, 29, Fatally Crushed By SUV That Fell Off Lift In Jersey City

Cecilia Levine
1046 Garfield Ave., Jersey City
1046 Garfield Ave., Jersey City Photo Credit: Google Maps

An SUV that fell off the jacks killed the man repairing it in Jersey City, officials said.

The 29-year-old was repairing a Toyota SUV when it fell and landed on his chest around 10:40 Sunday night, Jersey City police spokeswoman Kim Wallace-Scalcione said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident occurred at 1046 Garfield Ave., which according to Google Maps is auto repair center and tire shop Marco's Tire.

OSHA was notified.

