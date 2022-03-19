MD Ex-Con Had Videos Of Himself Sexually Assaulting His Dogs, Similar Child Porn: Authorities

A Maryland ex-con was arrested again after police found videos that showed him performing sex acts on his dogs, and child porn that showed children engaging in sex acts with animals, authorities said.

An investigation into Jason Havelt, 42, of Ijamsville, began last November, when authorities were tipped off to animal abuse and cruelty, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said.

A USB drive obtained by the department showed photos of Havelt performing sexual acts on his dogs. Three cell phones seized from Havelt showed more images and videos of animal abuse, authorities said.

A search of Havelt's Ijamsville home this week turned up more electronic devices that showed videos of child pornography, including acts with animals. Detectives also found images of Havelt pictured in his home with multiple weapons including rifles, shotguns, and handguns. Havelt, a convicted felon, is prohibited from owning firearms

He was arrested on 16 total charges of child porn, weapons, and animal cruelty offenses:

• Child porn with the intent to promote/distribute

• Possession of child pornography

• Firearm possession with a felony conviction

• Illegal possession of ammunition

• Illegal possession of a regulated firearm

• Two counts of rifle/shotgun in possession with a felony conviction

• Two counts of possessing a rifle/shotgun being convicted of a disqualifying crime

• Seven counts of aggravated cruelty to an animal

It was not clear what he was previously convicted of.

Deputies transported Havelt to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center for booking. If anyone has information about this incident, contact the FCSO at 301-600-1046 and reference case #22-028963.

