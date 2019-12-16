Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Funeral Mass Set For Popular Bergen County Sheriff's Officer, 34
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Maywood Police Officer Nabs Fleeing Motorist After Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Kevin McNamara
Kevin McNamara Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy MAYWOOD PD

A Maywood police officer chased down a speeding borough motorist driving an uninsured, uninspected car, authorities said.

Kevin McNamara, 29, kept going after Officer Shawn Patton tried to stop him around 1:15 a.m. Friday, Police Detective Sgt. Jason Liaban said.

He continued on Spring Valley Avenue before hitting a curb near Pine Street, Liaban said Monday.

Patton took McNamara into custody and issued him summonses for reckless driving, speeding, failing to have his vehicle inspected and not having insurance, the sergeant said.

McNamara also was charged criminally with eluding and released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.