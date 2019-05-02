Maywood PD, State Police Produce Arrests In Cold Case Burglary, Recent Break-Ins

Maywood police cracked a cold-case burglary and two recent break-ins in one shot.

Officers were responding to an apartment burglary on April 13 when they got a call that someone had broken into another a block away, Detective Sgt. Matthew Parodi said Thursday.

While borough Detective William Phayre reviewed area surveillance video, NJSP Detective Sgt. Dennis Cappello produced a sketch of a burglar who, Parodi said, turned out to be 50-year-old James Taylor of Carteret.

Driving the getaway car, he said, was Tammy Harrell-Brayboy, also 50 of Carteret.

Maywood police seized Harrell-Brayboy and Taylor in Carteret earlier this week.

Taylor was charged with two counts of burglary and criminal mischief and Harrell-Brayboy with two of conspiracy to commit burglary.

Police released Harrell-Brayboy and sent Taylor to the Bergen County Jail.

Detective Jason Liaban, meanwhile, cleared an Oct. 10, 2015 burglary by charging Taylor with additional counts of burglary and theft.

Taylor, who was sent to the Bergen County Jail, is suspected of being involved in previous apartment burglaries in town. An investigation was continuing.

Parodi thanked the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, NJSP Forensic Composite Artist Unit and Carteret police.

