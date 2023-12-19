Maywood PD: Paramus Motorist Jailed After Handgun Turns Up In Route 17 Stop

The smell of pot in a Paramus man’s car on Thursday led a Maywood police K-9 team to a gun, authorities said.

Detective Christopher Nichols stopped a red Jetta on northbound Route 17 for an unsafe lane change just before noon, Detective Sgt. Jason Liaban said.

After smelling the pot, Nichols deployed K-9 Ryker, who indicated drugs were inside the vehicle, Liaban said.

A search turned up marijuana and a .380-caliber Taurus TCP handgun, the sergeant said.

Brian Guerrero, 27, of Paramus, remained held Thursday night in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing on drug and weapons charges.

