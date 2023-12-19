Contact Us
Maywood PD: Paramus Motorist Jailed After Handgun Turns Up In Route 17 Stop

Jerry DeMarco
Brian Guerrero Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy MAYWOOD PD

The smell of pot in a Paramus man’s car on Thursday led a Maywood police K-9 team to a gun, authorities said.

Detective Christopher Nichols stopped a red Jetta on northbound Route 17 for an unsafe lane change just before noon, Detective Sgt. Jason Liaban said.

After smelling the pot, Nichols deployed K-9 Ryker, who indicated drugs were inside the vehicle, Liaban said.

A search turned up marijuana and a .380-caliber Taurus TCP handgun, the sergeant said.

Brian Guerrero, 27, of Paramus, remained held Thursday night in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing on drug and weapons charges.

ALSO SEE: New evidence convinced a judge to order the release Thursday pending trial of a Maywood man in the death of a 19-year-old Bloomingdale woman during rough sex in her car.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/hackensack/police-fire/second-hearing-gets-maywood-man-21-freed-in-hackensack-sex-choking-death/780861/

