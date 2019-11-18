Maywood PD: Meth, Other Drugs Seized, Lodi, Secaucus Men Busted After Route 17 Stop

Maywood police arrested two men and seized more than an ounce and a half of meth, along with various amounts of cocaine, GHB and pot for sale after a Route 17 traffic stop led to the search of an Edgewater hotel room and a Lodi storage unit.

Officers Ben Singer and Brian Rubio pulled over a rented 2018 Nissan Altima that was being driven carelessly and not maintaining a lane on the southbound highway late Saturday, Detective Sgt. Jason Liaban said.

The officers took the driver, Michael Jensen, 29, of Secaucus and passenger Shavar Ingram, 33, of Lodi and into custody after finding meth, marijuana and syringes in the car, Liaban said.

Detectives then obtained search warrants, collecting GHB and more of the other drugs, as well, the sergeant said.

Ingram had only just been released from the Bergen County Jail last Wednesday following his arrest on drug charges hours earlier in Paramus.

He was returned to the county lockup with Jensen, whom a judge ordered released on Sunday. Ingram remained held there Monday pending further court action.

