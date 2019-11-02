Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Maywood Man, 21, Charged With Killing Bloomingdale Woman In Car Outside Hackensack Party
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Maywood Man, 21, Charged In Death Of Bloomingdale Woman, 19, In Car Outside Hackensack Party

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Michael T. Gaffney Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR
140 Prospect Avenue Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

UPDATE: A 21-year-old Maywood man was charged with reckless manslaughter Saturday following an autopsy on a 19-year-old Bloomingdale woman who'd been with him at a party in a Hackensack high-rise apartment.

Michael T. Gaffney recklessly caused the death of Francis Victoria Garcia, who was with him in the back seat of a car parked on the top level of a garage at 140 Prospect Avenue, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Law enforcement sources said an autopsy was conducted to determine whether the victim died of an overdose of from injuries sustained in the car.

The 5-foot-8-inch, 180-pound Gaffney told detectives that they'd taken prescription medication and were having rough sex in her car when she lost consciousness, a law enforcement source said, adding that the victim had bruises on her neck consistent with his claim.

City police got a 911 call at 2:14 a.m., Musella said.

The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.