Maywood Detectives Make Arrest In Sex Abuse Of Girl, 14

A 14-year-old Maywood girl was sexually abused by a Belleville man, said authorities show arrested him.

Carlos Cardenas, 40, of Belleville was arrested by borough detectives after investigating a claim from another law enforcement agency that the girl was victimized in town last summer, Police Chief Joseph Natale said.

Cardenas was released under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

He’s charged with aggravated criminal sexual contact and child endangerment.

