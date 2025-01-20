Maywood Councilman Charged With Harassment, Resisting Arrest In Teaneck Domestic Incident

EXCLUSIVE: A Maywood councilman was arrested in Teaneck after he became combative with police during a domestic incident, authorities said.

Officers were trying to calm Matthew Garofalow, 40, who apparently was upset over the breakup of a relationship when he showed up at police headquarters around 6:25 p.m. Friday, sources with knowledge of the incident told Daily Voice.

Garofalow remained agitated, they said, and kept trying to get past them to a harassment victim who'd gone there for help.

The Democrat councilman and father of three then made statements while being restrained that raised concerns about his well-being, they said.

Teaneck Deputy Police Chief John A. Faggello confirmed that officers were taking Garofalow into custody when he resisted arrest.

He was "eventually subdued by arresting officers and then taken into custody without further incident," Faggello said.

Garofalow was charged with harassment and resisting arrest and taken to New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus for an evaluation, they said.

Garofalow, a Boston College graduate who works for a computer software company, is serving a three-year Maywood Council term that expires Dec. 31.

He previously worked for three years at FIT in Manhattan and nearly 11 years at SUNY Maritime College in the Bronx, where he also coached the hockey team to a ACHA Division 3 playoff berth in 2013.

