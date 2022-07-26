Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Former NJ Resident Convicted Of Kidnapping Son
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Masturbating Man Had Pants At His Knees In Montclair Park: Police

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Nishuane Park
Nishuane Park Photo Credit: Google Maps

A middle-aged man was caught masturbating in a Montclair park, authorities said.

A woman told police she saw the man sitting on a bench in Nishuane Park with his pants down to his knees playing with himself around 1 p.m. on Friday, July 22, Police Lt. Terence Turner said.

The woman described the suspect as a Black male, approximately 50 years old with a thin build, short black hair, wearing dark black or blue "work clothes" and a green reflective vest. 

She added that there were no children or adults present on the playground.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.