Massive Search Underway For NJ Photographer Swept Out To Sea In Hawaii

A massive search is underway for a missing New Jersey man who was swept out to sea while swimming in Hawaii waters, authorities said.

Matthew Preziose, 25, and another swimmer were in distress off Lumaha‘i Beach just after 1 p.m., Saturday, March 5, Kauai police said.

One swimmer made it safely to shore, however, the Middletown resident was last seen being swept out to sea, according to local police.

Preziose works as a freelance photographer in the NJ and NYC area, according to his Instagram and personal website.

His most recent job is as a graphic designer with Therabody, his LinkedIn profile reads.

Members of the US Coast Guard, firefighters, and lifeguards, used boats and helicopters to initiate an immediate search, primarily on the Lumaha‘i Beach coast, police said. However, that search was partially suspended around 6 p.m. when it got dark, and US Coast Guard officials continued to search throughout the night with no luck, police noted.

The search resumed the morning of Sunday, March 6, with help from the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, Kauai police said. Meanwhile, Kauai police officers have been searching the shorelines.

Local police say they will provide updates as the search continues.

Preziose is 5'11" tall and was last seen wearing blue swim shorts.

Anyone with information about the missing swimmer is urged to call KPD Dispatch at 241-1711.

