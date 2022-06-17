Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Massive Search Underway For Missing Endangered Man, 22, Near NJ Gun Club: Police

Valerie Musson
Citizen’s Rifle and Revolver Club in West Windsor
Citizen’s Rifle and Revolver Club in West Windsor Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Authorities are conducting a massive search for a missing 22-year-old endangered man near a New Jersey gun club.

West Windsor Police officers responded to the missing person’s report near Princeton-Hightstown Road in the area of Citizen’s Rifle and Revolver Club to search for the missing 22-year-old endangered resident around 8:55 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, the department said.

A Command Post was set up to work alongside the department’s Detective Bureau, K9 Unit, and Drone Unit, authorities said.

The New Jersey State Police Aviation Unit also responded.

The man is described as Asian, though his identity has not been released.

The search remains active. Residents are asked to avoid the area due to the use of sensitive resources.

