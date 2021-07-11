Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Mall Brawl In Paramus Brings Police From Several Towns, Arrests Made
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Massive Search Under Way For East Orange Teen Who Disappeared From Deli

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Jashyah Moore
Jashyah Moore Photo Credit: Provided

The search for an Essex County teen who was last seen Oct. 14 at a deli near her house is intensifying.

Crews gathered at a pond inside Monte Irvin Park in East Orange Saturday looking for Jashyah Moore, CBS2 reports.

Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura told the outlet that 14-year-old Jashyah frequents the park and bodies have been recovered from the pond in the past, but they don't know for sure that is where she is.

Jashyah was last seen on surveillance tapes at Poppie’s Deli on Central Avenue in East Orange, where another man paid for her items and then the pair left separately, Police Chief Phyllis Bindi said.

The man is reportedly cooperating with the investigation.

The teen's mom told CNN her daughter is a "smart girl" who "would not stay out, she would not go out, go off with anyone."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.