Massive Fire Consumes South Jersey Strip Mall

Firefighters battled a massive blaze Friday that consumed a strip mall in Cherry Hill.

There was no immediate word on what might have caused the blaze, which broke out at a business in the shopping center and sent flames into the air shortly before 11 a.m.

Several ladder trucks were in operation after the roof of the structure collapsed, followed soon after by huge portions of the facade.

Firefighters continued battling the blaze well past noon.

No injuries were reported.

At the scene of the fire in Cherry Hill. FOX29

Strip mall fire in Cherry Hill FOX10 News

