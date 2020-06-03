Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice

Breaking News: Passaic Sheriff: Clifton Building Supply Salesman, 63, Collected, Shared Child Porn
Massive Fire Consumes South Jersey Strip Mall

Jerry DeMarco
At the scene of the strip mall fire in Cherry Hill.
At the scene of the strip mall fire in Cherry Hill. Photo Credit: Cherry Hill Fire Dept.

Firefighters battled a massive blaze Friday that consumed a strip mall in Cherry Hill.

There was no immediate word on what might have caused the blaze, which broke out at a business in the shopping center and sent flames into the air shortly before 11 a.m.

Several ladder trucks were in operation after the roof of the structure collapsed, followed soon after by huge portions of the facade.

Firefighters continued battling the blaze well past noon.

No injuries were reported.

At the scene of the fire in Cherry Hill.

FOX29

LIVE COVERAGE:

Strip mall fire in Cherry Hill

FOX10 News

