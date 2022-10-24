Contact Us
Massachusetts Man Exposes Himself To NJ Hotel Worker: Police
Massachusetts Man Exposes Himself To NJ Hotel Worker: Police

Josh Lanier
Candlewood Suites in Secaucus, New Jersey
Candlewood Suites in Secaucus, New Jersey Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

Police in New Jersey arrested a 38-year-old Massachusetts man after a hotel worker accused him of exposing his genitals and "performing a lewd act," authorities said. 

Daniel Cater, of Brockton, sneaked into the employee's area of a Candlewood Suites hotel at 279 Secaucus Road on Oct. 17 just after 6:30 a.m. and performed the stunt, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said. 

Police arrested him without incident and charged him with lewdness, Miller said. 

