Breaking News: Man Taking Pics In Bookstore Girl's Bathroom Identified, Had Child Porn, Police Say
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Massachusetts Man, 20, Charged In Shooting, Stabbing Outside Paterson Home

Jefferson Acosta
Jefferson Acosta Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

One of two men who police said shot at and repeatedly stabbed an 18-year-old Paterson man in the stomach earlier this month was in custody, authorities announced Friday.

Jefferson Acosta, 20, of Lawrence, MA was arrested Thursday on Market Street in connection with the Feb. 6 assault at a North 4th Street home, Massachusetts, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint announcement.

The victim had received a text telling him to come outside, where gunshots were fired at his feet and he was stabbed, responders said at the time.

Police followed a blood trail to a back door and found the victim inside, Valdes and Baycora said.

They also collected a bullet and spent shell casing on the sidewalk outside the house.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center and ultimately survived his injuries.

Acosta is charged with attempted murder and various weapons charges involving both a gun and a knife.

He was taken to the Passaic County Jail to await a detention hearing this coming Wednesday.

Valdes and Baycora didn’t say whether the second assailant was captured or identified.

