MASS SHOOTING: Multiple Dead, Several Injured At South Jersey House Party

A shooting left multiple people dead and several injured at a house party Saturday night in South Jersey.

Police have not released the exact number of fatalities or injuries that occurred when gunfire broke out at a house on E. Commerce Street in Fairfield Township (Cumberland County) around 11:50 p.m.

NewsCopter7 footage shows a tent in the yard of the home where more than 100 people had gathered for a party, ABC7 reports.

Debris could be seen scattered across the yard and the tent knocked over on Sunday.

