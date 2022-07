Nine people including a 17-year-old boy were wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday, June 30 in Newark.

The gunman fired shots from a white Honda pilot stolen out of Jersey City, outside of a bodega Shephard and Clinton Place around 6:20 p.m., authorities said.

All victims were in stable condition and the gunman remained at large as of Friday, authorities said.

