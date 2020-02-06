Masked Gunmen Rob Passaic Bank

Two masked gunmen robbed a Passaic bank Thursday afternoon, authorities confirmed.

No one was injured in the robbery shortly after 1 p.m. at the PNC Bank branch at the corner of Broadway and Van Houten Avenue, they said.

Students and staff at the nearby Thomas Jefferson School No. 1, Vincent Capuana School No. 15 and the School No. 15 annex were temporarily sheltered in place.

City police were working with the FBI, Mayor Hector Carlos Lora said.

There was no idea yet how much was taken, police said. Investigators were trying to obtain descriptions to share publicly.

Anyone who might have seen something or has information that can help catch the robbers is asked to call Passaic police: (973) 365-3900 .

