Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Masked Gunman Bursts Into Tenafly Resident's Home, Robs Trio

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Authorities asked that anyone who might have seen something or has surveillance video or information that could help catch the robber contact Tenafly police: (201) 568-5100.
Authorities asked that anyone who might have seen something or has surveillance video or information that could help catch the robber contact Tenafly police: (201) 568-5100. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

A masked invader burst into a Tenafly home near the Englewood border late Tuesday, demanded money at gunpoint from a resident and two guests, then fled with only a wallet, authorities said.

The robber "forced his way into the house through a locked rear door and confronted a resident and two guests, demanding money" around 10:30 p.m., Detective Capt. Michael deMoncada said.

"One adult male victim handed over a wallet containing an unknown amount of cash and credit cards," the captain said. "The other victims, all adults, had no money to give."

The robber then ran off, he said.

The victims described him as black, about 6-foot-2, thin and wearing a face mask, gray hoodie and jogging pants, deMoncada said.

Police from Tenafly, Bergenfield, Cresskill and Englewood converged on the Knickerbocker Road neighborhood, joined by units from the Bergen County Sheriff's Office and State Police.

Borough detectives were following leads on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, authorities asked that anyone who might have seen something or has surveillance video or information that could help catch the robber contact Tenafly police: (201) 568-5100 .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.