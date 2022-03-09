Maryland Man Who Made History With Pig Heart Transplant Dies 2 Months Later

The Maryland man who became the first person in the world to receive a heart transplant from a pig died on Tuesday, March 8.

David Bennett, 57, died at University of Maryland Medical Center, just two months after the historic surgery.

He had been living with severe heart disease and opted for surgery as the best option — the other being death.

"It was either die or do this transplant. I want to live. I know it's a shot in the dark, but it's my last choice," said Bennett, a day before the surgery. "I look forward to getting out of bed after I recover."

A hospital spokeswoman told the New York Times that there were no obvious causes identified at the time of his death.

It wasn't long after his surgery that the Washington Post reported Bennett faced criminal charges dating back nearly 34 years, for repeatedly stabbing a man — paralyzing him.

At 23 years old, Bennett attacked the victim during a round of pool when his then-wife sat on the victim's lap, the outlet said. Court testimony shows that Bennett stabbed the victim seven times and then fled, triggering a high-speed chase by police that ended with his arrest.

The victim's family opined that Bennett was not deserving of his historic surgery.

