Marijuana In The Mail: Newark Postal Worker Guilty Of Helping Pot Dealer

A federal jury Tuesday found a mail carrier from Newark guilty of helping a drug dealer send marijuana through the mail, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Fred Rivers, 47, who worked at the Springfield Station facility in Newark, intercepted packages containing the drug that were labeled with actual addresses but phony names.

Rivers then brought the packages to the parking lot where he worked and handed them off to Glenn Blackstone after scanning them to falsely indicate the packages had been delivered. Rivers, who took part in the scheme from October 2016 to September 2017, first became involved when another mail carrier, Leonard Gresham, asked Rivers to fill in for him when Gresham was unable to.

Rivers was paid about $100 for each delivery, authorities said.

Rivers, who was found guilty of conspiracy to defraud the United States, is scheduled to be sentenced in October, when he faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Gresham and Blackstone both pleaded guilty last year and are awaiting sentencing.

