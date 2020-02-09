Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Mansfield Woman Charged After Loose Dogs Kill 5 Chickens, Rooster

A Mansfield Township woman whose dogs ran loose and killed five chickens and a rooster has been charged, authorities said.
A Mansfield Township woman is facing charges after her dogs got loose and killed a handful of farm animals, authorities said.

Animal Control officers were called to a home where the dogs killed five chickens and a rooster outside on Aug. 24, local police said.

The dogs were found on the victim's property and returned to their owner, Ada Garcia, 46, who was charged with allowing the dogs to run loose, authorities said.

Local Animal Control may follow up with additional charges, authorities said.

