Man's Body Recovered From Passaic River In Kearny

A man's body was recovered from the Passaic River Wednesday morning in Kearny.

Firefighters responded to a portion of the river behind a shopping center at 175 Passaic Ave., around 10:50 a.m.

The cause and manner of death were pending an examination by the Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office, Kearny police said.

The incident did not appear to be suspicious.

The identification of the victim was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

