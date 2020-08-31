Man's Body Found On Hackettstown Train Tracks

A man's body was found on train tracks in Hackettstown Monday, authorities said.

Crew members on a non-revenue train discovered the man's body around 6 a.m. near the Hackettstown Train Station, NJ Transit spokesman Paul Milo said.

NJ Transit police were investigating the incident possible train strike, although no NJ Transit trains reported a pedestrian strike.

The tracks in which the body was found are shared by other rail companies including Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern officials did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's inquiry Monday afternoon.

