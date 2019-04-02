Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: VIDEO: Flames Consume Lodi Townhouses
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Man's Body Found Hanging From Passaic Bridge

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
NJ Transit train
NJ Transit train Photo Credit: CLIFFVIEW PILOT

A man's body was found hanging early Tuesday morning from an NJ Transit bridge near the Passaic train station.

The body was found around 6:30 a.m. on the Passaic Avenue bridge about a hundred yards from the station, NJ Transit's Nathan Rudy said.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office, which was investigating, didn't immediately say whether homicide or suicide was suspected.

A Medical Examiner was to determine cause of death.

The incident didn't cause any significant delays on the Main Line, Rudy said.

******

VIDEO: No serious injuries were immediately reported in a Tuesday morning townhouse condo fire in Lodi.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/garfield/police-fire/video-fire-rips-through-lodi-townhouses/765383/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.