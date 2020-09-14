MANHUNT: Police Flush Out Fleeing Ex-Con Stuck In Swamps Of Lyndhurst

A Newark ex-con driving a stolen car tried to elude Lyndhurst police by dashing into the Meadowlands marshes during an overnight pursuit, but their colleagues from other towns helped capture him, authorities said.

Elliot Taylor, 26, floored it after Lyndhurst Police Officer Brian Kapp pulled up behind the already-speeding 2005 Hyundai Elantra on Ridge Road around 3 a.m. Sunday, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

Taylor made a quick right onto Valley Brook Avenue and raced down Disposal Road toward DeKorte Park, but the Hyundai bottomed out and began smoking, Auteri said.

Taylor quickly pulled over, bailed out and ran into the wetlands near the NJ Turnpike, the lieutenant said.

Police from North Arlington and Rutherford helped establish a perimeter along with a Bergen County K-9 unit and a New Jersey State Police chopper.

A short time later, North Arlington Police Officer Patrick Fiume and Sgt. Anthony Scala found Taylor partially submered in the marsh.

Taylor -- whose criminal record includes arrests for assaults, eluding, burglary and theft -- was sent to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained Monday awaiting a detention hearing on charges that include resisting arrest, obstruction and receiving stolen property.

Police also issued him several motor vehicle summonses.

Auteri thanked the participating agencies.

