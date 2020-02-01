Manager Struck, Injured By Vehicle Outside Popular River Edge Club

UPDATE: The manager of a popular River Edge nightclub survived his injuries after being struck outside the club Friday night, the owner said.

Edward Kallen was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center after being struck around 7 p.m. near the corner of Kinderkamack Road and Ackerson Street just off westbound Route 4.

Owner Paul Binetti said Kallen, 58, of Hillsdale sustained bumps and bruises but otherwise was OK.

"He came out of [Club] Feathers and walked into street when he was struck," a senior law enforcement official said earlier. "There was no criminality."

NOTE: A previous story incorrectly reported that the pedestrian had died.

