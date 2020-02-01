Manager Struck By Car Outside Popular River Edge Club

UPDATE: The manager of a popular River Edge nightclub survived his injuries after being struck by a car outside the club Friday night, the owner said.

Edward Kallen was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center after being struck around 7 p.m. near the corner of Kinderkamack Road and Ackerson Street just off westbound Route 4.

Kallen, 58, of Hillsdale sustained bumps and bruises but otherwise was OK, said owner Paul Binetti, who was with him at the hospital.

Binetti said the driver is 96 and was speeding.

A senior law enforcement official said Kallen "came out of [Club] Feathers and walked into street when he was struck. There was no criminality."

NOTE: A previous story incorrectly reported that the pedestrian had died.

