Manager Embezzled $150,000 From Teterboro Restaurant, Authorities Charge

A marketing manager pocketed $150,000 from a Teterboro pop-up restaurant before legally changing his name while detectives were investigating him, authorities said.

Courtney Breese, 30, of Monmouth Junction in Middlesex County, struck a deal with a New York City-based food service organizer to provide lunch – with a bank account listed in Breese’s name and not the restaurant, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said Thursday.

“Breese, in turn, used the funds for personal expenses,” Calo said.

Tipped off by Moonachie police, the prosecutor’s Financial Crimes Unit began investigating in July 2017, he said.

Breese had his legal name changed late last year to Christopher Giordano, under which he’s being prosecuted on charges of theft by deception and falsifying records, Calo said.

Giordano was released pending a March 6 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, he said.

