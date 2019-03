Two people were killed in a tragic noontime crash Sunday on westbound Route 80 in Paterson, responders confirmed.

Victims involved in a previous crash were standing outside their car when a speeding sedan flipped and rolled over theirs, a witness said.

One victim was beneath one of the vehicles after the crash at milepost 59.2.

Route 80 westbound was closed indefinitely.

DAILY VOICE PHOTOS

