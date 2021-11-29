Man With Loaded Revolver Busted By TSA At Philadelphia Airport: Officials

A Philadelphia man was cited for bringing a loaded revolver to the Philadelphia International airport on Friday, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

The unidentified man, who was carrying a .38 caliber handgun loaded with five bullets, was stopped while going through an x-ray machine at a security checkpoint, according to a release by the TSA.

The man’s weapon was confiscated, he was cited by Philadelphia police, and faces a “stiff federal financial civil penalty for carrying his loaded gun to a TSA security checkpoint,” according to the release.

“This man told us that he did not know that he had to check his gun with the airline for transport,” said Gerardo Spero, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport.

Guns can be transported for flights if they are properly registered, declared, unloaded and stored, full details are available on the TSA website.

