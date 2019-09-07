Contact Us
Man Who Tried To Smuggle Foreigners Into US Via Newark Airport Sentenced

Paul Milo
Terminal C in Newark Airport.
Terminal C in Newark Airport. Photo Credit: Wikipedia

A man from India will serve just over a year in prison for attempting to sneak foreign-born nationals into the United States in exchange for hefty cash payments, U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Craig Carpenito said Tuesday.

The Department of Homeland Security learned that Bhavin Patel, 39, was trying to smuggle Indians and citizens of other countries into the U.S. by way of Thailand. From there, the people were to be flown to Newark Liberty International Airport.

An undercover agent posing as a smuggle began to meet with Patel in Thailand beginning in October 2013. On three occasions, Patel or someone working with him brought the people to Bangkok, Thailand. From there, the people were supposed to be flown to Newark.

As part of the scheme Patel wired thousands of dollars in down payments and promised to deliver a balance equivalent to tens of thousands of dollars for each person smuggled once they arrived in the United States.

Patel tried to get a total of six Indian nationals into the U.S. before he was arrested at Newark Liberty in December.

