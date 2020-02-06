Man Who Stole Nearly $500 In Clothing, Merchandise From Walmart Nabbed In Franklin

Police arrested man who they say stole nearly $500 of merchandise from a Sussex County Walmart.

Gerred Littles-Santiago, 30, of Unionville was caught on surveillance video stealing clothing, multiple cases of Red Bull and other merchandise totaling nearly $500 from Walmart in Franklin, local police said.

The thefts occurred on Sept. 22 and Jan. 3, police say.

Littles-Santiago was previously charged with DWI and petty larceny in Orange County, N.Y., records show.

He was arrested Tuesday and charged with fourth-degree theft, then released as per the New Jersey bail reform act.

Littles-Santiago is scheduled to appear in Sussex County Superior Court.

