Man Who Punched Bishop Now Accused Of Slugging Newark Police Officer

A 51-year-old Newark man who was arrested after sucker-punching a Catholic bishop during a Mass two years ago is now facing fresh charges after he allegedly attacked a city police officer, Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said in a statement Monday.

Charles Miller was arrested April 21 -- Easter Sunday -- at a gas station convenience store where he allegedly created a disturbance the night before. Miller initially refused to leave and then shattered a glass door on his way out, police said.

Officers were called to the gas station when Miller returned on Easter, dressed in the same clothes he was wearing the night before, police said. Miller allegedly lunged at one of the officers during his arrest and punched him in the face.

He has been charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.

Miller had previously spent several months in jail after approaching Most Rev. Manuel Cruz as he was saying Mass at Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark Jan. 27, 2017, and punching Cruz in the face.

The assault was caught on video (see attached).

In court, Miller later launched into an obscenity-laced tirade in which he claimed to be a preacher.

