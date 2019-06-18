Man Who Laughed After Killing E. Orange Cabbie Sentenced To 47 Years

An Orange man who gunned down a cab driver during a robbery was sentenced Monday to 47 years in prison, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Sheedley Pierre, 23, was convicted last month of murder, robbery, weapons oofenses, conspiracy and for using a juvenile in a crime. Pierre was sentenced to 40 years on the murder charge and an additional seven for employing the juvenile in the crime. He must serve at least 85 percent of the sentence before he’s eligible for parole.

On Nov. 30, 2016, Pierre and a 14-year-old called a cab and were picked up by Jonas Larose, a 55-year-old East Orange man. The two attempted to rob him at gunpoint, authorities said.

Larose was later found around 11 p.m. behind the wheel of his cab. He had been shot twice in the head.

Witnesses heard popping sounds around the time of the shooting and also said the two were laughing as they fled the scene on foot. They were also heard saying they had just killed a can driver.

“This was a great man. He brought his family here from Haiti. He was active in the community, active in the church and active in civil affairs. Ironically, the defendant came from the same island in Haiti but he took a different path. His path of violence has ripped a part a family. He has destroyed a family. And he shows no remorse,” said Assistant Prosecutor Jason Goldberg.

The juvenile was previously sentenced to 10 years.

