Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: SEE ANYTHING? Route 3 Gas Station Attendant Fights Off Masked Armed Robber
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Man Who Brought Gun To Westfield School Was Involved With Teacher: Report

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
Thomas Wilkie
Thomas Wilkie Photo Credit: Facebook

A 46-year-old Delaware man who authorities said brought a gun loaded with hollow point bullets to a grade school in Westfield last week had been romantically involved with a teacher at the school, News 12 New Jersey reported.

Thomas Wilkie, 46, of Bear, was arrested Thursday afternoon in the parking lot of Tamaques Elementary School after Westfield police were notified by police in Delaware that Wilkie may be heading therel.

Authorities said that Wilkie was found sitting in an SUV in the parking lot with the gun and with additional clips of ammunition. Another 130 rounds of ammunition were in the trunk, police said.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. An after-school program was underway when police arrived to arrest Wilkie, who was taken into custody without incident. The school was on lockdown as police conducted a security sweep.

After all the students were safely reunited with their caregivers, police swept the school again, the second time with K-9 units, Chief of Police Christopher Brattiloro said.

Wilkie is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.