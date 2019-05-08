Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice

Man Wanted In Plainfield Killing Caught In Pennsylvania

Paul Milo
A North Plainfield man was arrested in Pennsylvania for the murder last month of a man in Plainfield.
A North Plainfield man who was identified as the chief suspect in the slaying of another man has been captured, the Union County Prosecutor's Office and Plainfield police said Wednesday.

David Perez, 19, was fatally shot around 4 p.m. April 28 at West Fourth Street and Monroe Avenue.

Samir Crews, 18, was arrested Tuesday morning in Bethlehem, Pa., officials said. He was captured by members of the Union County Homicide Task Force and U.S. Marshals without incident.

Pending extradition to New Jersey, Crews faces charges of murder and for weapons offenses.

The murder remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Danika Ramos of the Homicide Task Force at 908-358-8377, or Detective Sean Holcomb ar 908-358-8377. Tipsters can also call 908-654-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.uctip.org .

A reward of up to $10,000 has been offered for information that will help the investigation.

