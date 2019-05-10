Contact Us
Man Wanted For Jersey City Killing Caught In Georgia

Paul Milo
Elnardo Chandler
Elnardo Chandler Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

A Jersey City man was pulled over in Smyrna, Georgia, Thursday afternoon for speeding and was placed under arrest when authorities there discovered he was wanted in connection with a fatal beating last year, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Elnardo Chandler, 29, is in custody in Georgia and awaiting extradition to New Jersey.

On July 5, police were called to Lexington Avenue in Jersey City, where fighting had been reported. Glen Mackie Jr., 29, was found unconscious on the sidewalk near 21 Lexington Ave. He had suffered a head injury.

Mackie was pronounced dead at Jersey City Medical Center the next day. His death was ruled a homicide caused by blunt force trauma to the head.

On July 10, Chandler and a West New York man, 24-year-old Bruce Stewart, were charged with reckless manslaughter. Stewart was arrested later that month but Chandler had been a fugitive until Thursday.

In October, both men were indicted on charges of manslaughter, aggravated assault and endangering an injured victim.

