Man Wanted For Beating Victim Who Was Then Run Over Captured By Palisades Park Police

Jerry DeMarco
Young Min Choi
Young Min Choi Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy PALISADES PARK PD

A man wanted for knocking out a beating victim who was then accidentally run over outside a Palisades Park karaoke bar last year was arrested this week after he inadvertently brought police to him.

Borough officers responding to a medical call on Sunday recognized Young Min Choi, 39, of West Central Boulevard from alerts and took him into custody, authorities said Tuesday.

Choi had been indicted by a grand jury in Hackensack in connection with a brutal July 21 beating outside the Rock21 Club on Bergen Boulevard that left a 33-year-old man permanently disabled.

"Surveillance video recovered from the area indicates that the victim was assaulted by three unknown males and left unconscious in the eastbound lane of East Palisade Boulevard, west of the intersection with Bergen Boulevard," Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said last summer.

He was then run over by what was believed to be a white SUV that fled north on Bergen Boulevard toward Fort lee, Musella said.

SEE: Victim Knocked Cold, Run Over In Palisades Park: Driver, Others Sought

The victim “sustained severe and permanent injuries as a result of the assault and accident,” Capt. Anthony Muccio said Tuesday.

Choi remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on aggravated assault charges.

Muccio, the officer in charge of the department, commended his officers "for their vigilance and professionalism" in catching him.

No other suspects have been arrested, nor has the driver been found, authorities said.

