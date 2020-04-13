Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: High Winds Wreak Havoc In North Jersey: Trees, Poles, Wires Down, Roads Closed
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Man Walking On Tracks Killed By Train In High Bridge

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
NJ Transit tracks
NJ Transit tracks Photo Credit: Murad Bey

A man walking on NJ Transit tracks in Hunterdon County was stuck by a Raritan Valley Line train early Monday morning, officials said.

The non-revenue train moving westbound toward High Bridge did not have any passengers on it when it struck the man east of the Lebanon station around 5:15 a.m., NJ Transit spokesman Jim Smith said.

The incident is under investigation and no further information was available.

The train was being moved to start daily service from High Bridge. There were no reported injuries to the crew.

As a result of the incident, two trains from High Bridge were cancelled. Subsitute bus service was being offered, NJ Transit said on Twitter.

Service was restored around 7 a.m., with delays.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.