Man Walking On Tracks Killed By Train In High Bridge

A man walking on NJ Transit tracks in Hunterdon County was stuck by a Raritan Valley Line train early Monday morning, officials said.

The non-revenue train moving westbound toward High Bridge did not have any passengers on it when it struck the man east of the Lebanon station around 5:15 a.m., NJ Transit spokesman Jim Smith said.

The incident is under investigation and no further information was available.

The train was being moved to start daily service from High Bridge. There were no reported injuries to the crew.

As a result of the incident, two trains from High Bridge were cancelled. Subsitute bus service was being offered, NJ Transit said on Twitter.

Service was restored around 7 a.m., with delays.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.